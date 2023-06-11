Ask the Expert
Douglas Police searching for people involved in shopping center shooting incident

The department is also asking business owners at the shopping center to agree to no longer...
The department is also asking business owners at the shopping center to agree to no longer allow loitering on the property after hours.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is asking for the community’s help regarding the people involved in a shooting incident early Sunday morning.

According to officials, numerous shots were fired at the George Washington Carver Shopping Center at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the vehicles or people shown in the video is asked to contact DPD at (912) 384-2222 or send an anonymous tip through the tip line at (912) 260-3600 or on Facebook Messenger.

The department is also asking business owners at the shopping center to agree to no longer allow loitering on the property after hours.

