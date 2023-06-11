Douglas Police searching for people involved in shopping center shooting incident

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is asking for the community’s help regarding the people involved in a shooting incident early Sunday morning.

According to officials, numerous shots were fired at the George Washington Carver Shopping Center at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the vehicles or people shown in the video is asked to contact DPD at (912) 384-2222 or send an anonymous tip through the tip line at (912) 260-3600 or on Facebook Messenger.

The department is also asking business owners at the shopping center to agree to no longer allow loitering on the property after hours.

