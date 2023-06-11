Americus man stabbed to death in Perry

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus man was stabbed to death in Perry on Saturday evening.

At around 8 p.m. on Saturday, the Perry Police Department, Perry Fire Department and Houston County EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 1800 block of Macon Road.

According to officials, Terry Parker, 29, of Americus was found by first responders with stab wounds outside of the D-building in the Berkshire Court Apartments complex. Life-saving measures were attempted by Perry Police Department and Perry Fire Department.

Parker was transported to Perry Hospital by Houston EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

According to officials, Angelique Deverouix, 45, of Perry was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He is currently being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

The Perry Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Gilliam at (478) 988-2825.

