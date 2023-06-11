Ask the Expert
Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Texas girls who are believed to be in grave danger

The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea...
The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego, and 8-year-old Maya Borrego, two girls who are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.(TEXAS DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DILLEY, Texas (KWTX) The Dilley Police Department on Saturday issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego, and 8-year-old Maya Borrego.

KWTX reports the two girls are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.

The suspect is reportedly driving a maroon Mazda 3. No license plate number was provided by police.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Dilley Police Department at 830-965-2113.

