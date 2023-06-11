1 dead in motorcycle crash in Ashburn, GSP Cordele investigating

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a motorcycle crash on Saturday that resulted in a fatality.

Early Saturday morning, GSP troopers from Post 30 in Cordele were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on South Main Street in Ashburn.

According to officials, the crash scene was severely disrupted when officials arrived which jeopardized the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to contact Post 30 in Cordele at (229) 276-2330 or the Ashburn Police Department at (229) 567-2323.

