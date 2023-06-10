Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman discovers she won $1 million lottery prize thanks to checking her email

A woman in Kentucky won a $1 million lottery prize after her ticket matched five of the six...
A woman in Kentucky won a $1 million lottery prize after her ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn.(Deejpilot via Canva)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman is $1 million richer after a surprise lottery win to end the month of May.

WAVE reports the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, hit the million-dollar jackpot while playing the Kentucky Lottery Powerball game on May 31.

Her ticket didn’t match the Powerball number, but it did match the other five numbers called for the $1 million prize.

“I’ve played for years,” she said, admitting to officials she won $200 two months ago and likes purchasing her tickets online.

The woman said she found out she had a winning ticket while looking through her emails and finding a notification from the Kentucky Lottery.

“I literally was like no way,” she said. “I am just floored.”

The woman informed her husband about the win and the two confirmed the prize with lottery officials.

After taxes, the lucky winner walked away with a $715,000 check, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The couple said they plan on using the money to do some things around the house and travel.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found a body behind a home on 1302 S. Madison St. (orange home).
Man found shot to death marks 8th 2023 Albany homicide
Photo of one of the suspects wanted in a Circle K gas station armed robbery in Dougherty County.
Suspects wanted for armed robbery of Dougherty Co. gas station
During the search, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine and about ten...
Valdosta man arrested after several kilos of drugs recovered
William Welland pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, two counts of home invasion,...
Man convicted, sentenced in home invasion that led to Lanier Co. deputy-involved shooting
A community search is underway in Tifton for a lost dog. Louie was thrown out of his owner's...
Search underway for Tifton dog thrown out of stolen car

Latest News

Workers finish tending a street lamp as smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the view of the...
Canadians fighting wildfires see hope in improving weather conditions
Officials say there are no suspects at this time.
APD investigating 2nd gun fatality in 2 days in Albany
Nine people shot in 'targeted, isolated' San Francisco shooting
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump set for first public appearances since federal indictment with speeches to GOP audiences