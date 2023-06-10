WATCH: Former President Donald Trump addresses Georgia Republican Convention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former president Donald Trump arrived in Columbus just before 1:30PM ET.

The former president is scheduled to speak later at the Georgia GOP convention at 2:30 p.m.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESS IN COLUMBUS

[3:54PM] “I will cancel every open boarder policy of the Biden Administration. You can come into our country, but you have to come in legally.”

[3:53PM] “I will direct a completely overhauled DOJ to investigate every DA in America for their racist and illegal enforcement of the law.”

[3:53PM] “I’m the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War 3. And without me it will happen. This will not be a conventional war... this will be nuclear war... I will prevent it.”

[3:52PM] “Shortly after I win the Presidency, I will have the horrible war between Ukraine and Russia done quickly.”

[3:39PM] “I stand before you today as the only candidate who can go before the corrupt statement... we don’t fold our tent and go home.”

[3:25PM] “I had every right to complain the election in Georgia, in my opinion, was rigged. That the election in Georgia was a disaster.”

[3:10PM] “As President, all of my records fall under the Presidential Records Act... which is really the ruling act, which this case falls under 100%.”

[3:07PM] “As far as the joke of an indictment... it’s a horrible thing for this country. The only good thing is it has driven my poll numbers way up.”

[2:55PM] Former President Trump begins address at Columbus Trade Center.

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

PRESIDENT TRUMP ARRIVES IN COLUMBUS

President Trump spent 10 minutes with fans who had crowded at the airport prior to departing for the Columbus Trade Center.

This is the first time Trump will speak at a convention since his indictment.

STATE CONVENTION DAY 1

President Trump is one of several politicians and political figures to speak at the two-day convention. Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake spoke to state Republicans on Saturday night at the convention’s “Victory Dinner”.

