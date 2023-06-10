Tifton Police to increase patrols in wake of recent crimes

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department is responding to the recent incidents in Tifton and is seeking help from residents.

On Friday, the department released a statement that said community safety is the top priority and the police department is constantly monitoring activity and increasing patrol in areas as needed.

The most recent incident getting attention on social media involved a dog named Louie, who was thrown out of a Tifton woman’s car when burglars stole it and drove off.

“We have almost weekly reports of people lurking in people’s yards and stealing,” a Facebook post about the incident said. “Lock all your doors and windows, and stay aware of your surroundings.”

On Friday, WALB News 10′s Alicia Lewis spoke with Sarah Kate, Louie’s owner. Kate said that she arrived at the home at 10:12 a.m. and the thieves drove the car away at 10:15 a.m.

“While social media is a powerful communication tool, the Tifton Police Department reminds residents to call 911 in the case of an emergency,” the statement said.

In an effort to reduce criminal activity in Tifton, the Tfiton Police Department will:

Increase patrols, especially at night when crime is more prone to occur.

Increase patrol visibility at night in residential and commercial areas with the utilization of spotlights.

Place parked patrol cars in neighborhoods to deter criminal activity.

The department said many of the recent crimes can be categorized as crimes of opportunity.

“There are ways residents can assist in protecting themselves and decreasing the number of crimes,” the statement said.

Be vigilant in locking the car and other doors and securing valuable items.

Never leave your vehicle unattended with the key in the ignition or the vehicle running.

Hide any weapons or firearms from public view and remove them from the vehicle overnight.

Ensure outdoor lights are on and trim back bushes and shrubs as this often inhabits areas where criminals can hide from officers.

Residents can anonymously report suspicious activity through the tip411 app that the department recently launched. Residents can also text “TIFTONPD” and their tip to 847411.

“Resident vigilance and awareness in neighborhoods play a crucial role in decreasing crimes,” the statement said. “The Tifton Police Department is committed and works constantly to improve overall safety, and with the cooperation of residents, we can make the community safer for everyone.”

