Sumter Co. Fire and Rescue program helps youth explore career in figherfighting

The Sumter County Fire and Rescue post 343 has seven explorers are looking to get certified in a career in fire. Currently there is only one fighter per station serving the county.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Fire and Rescue is preparing the next generation of firefighters through its explorer program.

“Our goal in the explorer program is to give them the knowledge and to know how to become a firefighter and advancing their career,” Post Advisor Corey Harmon said.

It takes a lot of strength and discipline to fight a fire, something these explorers will learn through the course of the program.

Experts say there is more to the job than you think. A lot of the firefighters help assist police with evidence recovery, medical calls and more.

“I like being on the truck, but I like running the medical calls, I like the medical side of it. I like talking to patients and learning what they are dealing with but also building a connection,” Evan Coddett, volunteer firefighter explorer, said.

Part of the explorer program is to start the students early with a passion for fire. Anyone ages 14-21 is eligible to become an explorer. Explorers can become certified as early as 18 years old.

“I was actually a Sheriff Deputy before I was a firefighter. I decided that I wanted to come over to fire because I thought it was I would say an easier career, but I was very mistaken,” Bianca Ritchey, fire and life safety educator and firefighter, said.

One surprising aspect of the career is that Sumter County has four stations total with only one person to respond.

“Well, it’s very fun and helps opens the eyes of the younger people that may have the aspirations to do this job like myself,” Brock Gurley, firefighter and former explorer, said.

Speed dressing is one task that usually happens behind the scenes. Explorers are trained to get dressed in under two minutes, however, the fastest time record is 36 seconds.

“Well, my favorite has to be the speed dressing, I like the speed dressing, even though I mess up a couple times, but that’s what they are here for to help me step by step,” Volunteer Firefighter Explorer Zacchaeus Minter said.

The next phase in this program is to get at least 30 explorers to go to a competition on June 22 in Tennessee to put their skills to the test. To become an explorer, click here.

