Humid & Wet Pattern Arrives Tomorrow

Today temperatures got to near 90s once again. 91 is normal.

Albany: 90

Valdosta: 87

There is relatively low humidity outside for most of us. A stationary boundary is sitting right along Highway 84. Above it, humidity is comfortable. Below it, it feels like summer. Some storms have formed along and south of Highway 84. The rest of us have been dry and have been dealing with clouds. The haze from the wildfires in Canada is beginning to diminish. It’s safe to go outside - and has been through this haze.

A warm front lifts north tomorrow. That will increase chances for rain to 50%. The morning activities will be fine. In the afternoon, there will numerous storms. The best chances for rain will be along and north of Highway 82 although everywhere in our area has a chance. Lows in the lower 70s and highs near 90 - depends on when rain moves in.

Monday will start off rainy for some. Chances for rain continue through the overnight. Some storms have the chance to produce damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning.

Lows will be near average all week - which is 70s. Humidity will remain high. I’m expecting a widespread 2-3″ of rain next week. This will aid our “abnormally dry” conditions outlined by the drought monitor.

All is quiet in the tropics. Gulf waters are 3-4° above normal. It is worth watching through the early parts of hurricane season.

