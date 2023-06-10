DETAILS: Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia GOP State Convention begins today in Columbus.

Thousands of Peach State delegates and alternates will be in Columbus... plus a handful of high profile politicians, including former president/2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The former president is expected to touch down tomorrow afternoon and take the podium shortly after.

[2:20 P.M.]: Marjorie Taylor Greene opens the convention as the first guest speaker.

[2:52 P.M.]: Vivek Ramaswamy takes the stage to speak on his campaign ideas for his presidential run in 2024.

“God is real. There are two genders…An open border is no border. Reverse racism is racism,” said Ramaswamy.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks on his views and his truth at the GOP Convention. “This is what it means to be an American,” said Ramaswamy.

[3:13 P.M.]: Former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks on her time in office and her reasoning for starting her organization “Greater Georgia”. “We can not afford to be divided,” Loeffler said regarding the 2024 election.

Kari Lake, who was the Republican nominee in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, but lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, is expected to speak later this evening.

Kari Lake speech below:

