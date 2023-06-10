APD investigating 2nd gun fatality in 2 days in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of N Broadway Street.

According to Dougherty County Coroner Micheal Fowler, Semario Watkins, 32, was shot to death on Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m.

There are currently no suspects in the case.

This is the second gun fatality in two days and the ninth homicide of the year in Dougherty County.

An update will be provided when more information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (229) 436-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.