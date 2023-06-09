Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

World Oceans Day at the Flint RiverQuarium

The Flint RiverQuarium is hosting fun activities this weekend to celebrate World Oceans Day.
The Flint RiverQuarium is hosting fun activities this weekend to celebrate World Oceans Day.(WALB)
By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Flint RiverQuarium is hosting fun activities on Saturday to celebrate World Oceans Day.

Starting the day with a touch tank at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m., there is plenty to do for the entire family.

World Oceans Day specific events will be held from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, touch tanks and other events will be hosted from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The aquarium will have games, crafts and fun for the whole family.

Flint RiverQuarium will be hosting a World Oceans Day event.
Flint RiverQuarium will be hosting a World Oceans Day event.(Source: Flint RiverQuarium)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dominique Henderson was found dead outside between apartments on the 1300 block of...
Man found shot to death in Albany
The suspect was arrested in Cordele.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting
Kenta Lamont Green, 23, is described as 6′0 and weighs 196 pounds.
Man wanted for questioning in Albany armed robbery case
During the search, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine and about ten...
Valdosta man arrested after several kilos of drugs recovered
Photo of the Albany Habitat for Humanity Restore closed after a car damaged the store and...
Albany clothing store closed for repairs after car crash damages store, injures 3

Latest News

A handle to the monkey bars is missing at the park.
Chehaw Park looks to make improvements to its playground, zoo
Chehaw Park looks to make improvements to its playground, zoo
Mural honoring late Tift Co. coach now complete
City leaders, friends and family came together for the unveiling ceremony of the Anthony...
Mural honoring late Tift Co. coach now complete