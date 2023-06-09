World Oceans Day at the Flint RiverQuarium

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Flint RiverQuarium is hosting fun activities on Saturday to celebrate World Oceans Day.

Starting the day with a touch tank at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m., there is plenty to do for the entire family.

World Oceans Day specific events will be held from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, touch tanks and other events will be hosted from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The aquarium will have games, crafts and fun for the whole family.

Flint RiverQuarium will be hosting a World Oceans Day event. (Source: Flint RiverQuarium)

