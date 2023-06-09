Weather pattern shifts to wetter and seasonal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drier air has filtered in behind a cool front that’s partially stalled along the GA/FL line. South of the boundary showers and storms are over north Florida pushing south. Some clouds in our southern counties while most are enjoying lots of sunshine, an easterly breeze, lower humidity and pleasantly warm mid-upper 80s low 90s.

A refreshing start to the weekend with lows low-mid 60s Saturday. Into the afternoon moisture returns with higher humidity and seasonably warm low 90s. Isolated showers and storms Saturday afternoon become widely scattered on Sunday as another front slides across the region..

More showers and storms continue on Monday then drier Tuesday into midweek. A sun/cloud mix with seasonably warm highs upper 80s low 90s. Look for showers and storms each afternoon through the week.

