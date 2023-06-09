Valdosta Fire Departments offers yard signs for veterans

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As the Fourth of July holiday is quickly approaching, the Valdosta Fire Department and its Citizens Fire Academy have designed a yard sign for combat veterans.

For some veterans with military-related PTSD, hearing loud booms can activate unpleasant memories from the past. VFD hopes this small gesture will make everyone’s holiday memorable.

“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays and enjoy the fireworks, but also keep in mind that fireworks can induce stress for our combat veterans,” Chief Brian Boutwell of Valdosta Fire Dept., said. “We can honor our combat veterans and just remind the community that we want to be mindful of our fireworks as we enjoy the upcoming holidays.”

The yard signs are available free of charge at 106 South Oak Street, Valdosta Fire Department Station 1.

