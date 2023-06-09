Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valdosta Fire Departments offers yard signs for veterans

Valdosta fire department has created yard signs for combat veterans this Fourth of July for PTSD awareness month.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As the Fourth of July holiday is quickly approaching, the Valdosta Fire Department and its Citizens Fire Academy have designed a yard sign for combat veterans.

For some veterans with military-related PTSD, hearing loud booms can activate unpleasant memories from the past. VFD hopes this small gesture will make everyone’s holiday memorable.

“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays and enjoy the fireworks, but also keep in mind that fireworks can induce stress for our combat veterans,” Chief Brian Boutwell of Valdosta Fire Dept., said. “We can honor our combat veterans and just remind the community that we want to be mindful of our fireworks as we enjoy the upcoming holidays.”

The yard signs are available free of charge at 106 South Oak Street, Valdosta Fire Department Station 1.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dominique Henderson was found dead outside between apartments on the 1300 block of...
Man found shot to death in Albany
The suspect was arrested in Cordele.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting
Kenta Lamont Green, 23, is described as 6′0 and weighs 196 pounds.
Man wanted for questioning in Albany armed robbery case
During the search, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine and about ten...
Valdosta man arrested after several kilos of drugs recovered
Photo of the Albany Habitat for Humanity Restore closed after a car damaged the store and...
Albany clothing store closed for repairs after car crash damages store, injures 3

Latest News

The department will be able to benefit from this in multiple ways that not only benefit the...
Hahira Police Department receives over $600K in grant funding
Former Dougherty County administrator Mike McCoy has requested a public hearing before the board.
Former Dougherty Co. administrator requests public hearing after termination votes
Valdosta Fire Department signs for combat veterans
The Flint RiverQuarium is hosting fun activities this weekend to celebrate World Oceans Day.
World Oceans Day at the Flint RiverQuarium