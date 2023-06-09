Thomasville golfer wins third state title

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Brycen Jones was born in Augusta, Georgia home of the Master’s Tournament so I guess you could say he was destined to become a great golfer.

While the Bulldog has not made it to the Master’s stage just yet, he’s definitely made a name for himself in the golf world after winning his third consecutive state.

“I felt relived when the score got posted that I won. Everything just got real calm for a second. Just a realization that I did it for a third time.”

That is how Jones would describe the surreal moment of when he got the three-peat. As a young boy Jones began hitting golf balls in the backyard with his dad not knowing where the sport could take him. It wasn’t until he reached middle school that he decided he wanted to give up his other sports to focus on golf. Just a few years later Jones’ life changing decision paid off when he won his first individual championship as just a sophomore.

“I didn’t know how much of an impact it was going to have originally, but I’m really glad I got that accomplishment and I mean after that I was like yeah I want to defend. That feeling of just winning for the first time is awesome. I just wanted to have that feeling again.”

Little did he know he’d get that feeling again after his junior season, pushing him to go 3 for 3 his senior year. The desire to win is what kept Jones motivated through a rocky start at this year’s state tournament.

The bulldog shot two over, which put him two back of the leader heading into the final day of the the two day tournament. On the second day Jones was able to rally back and take care of business.

“Knowing that I could have a rough first day and still come back the second day and shoot a 400 par and still come back it was just a big momentum boost heading into the summer knowing that I can still get things accomplished.”

The course doesn’t end here for Jones. He will be continuing his athletic and academic career at Georgia Southern, but before heading up to Statesboro he will be traveling all over the country this summer looking to bring home some more titles.

