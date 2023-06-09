Suspects wanted in Coffee Co. gas station store burglary

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help to identify suspects in a burglary.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, two suspects reportedly broke in and stole from the Quick Change Store on Highway 221 North, near Oak Park, according to a release.

Investigators ask the public to come forward if they have information on the people who broke in by calling (912) 384-4227 or leaving an anonymous tip via the CCSO Sheriff app.

The sheriff’s office also posted photos that show three people outside of the gas station.

Another photo of the suspects from outside the Coffee County gas station. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

