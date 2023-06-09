Ask the Expert
Suspects wanted in Coffee Co. gas station store burglary

Photo of one of the suspects in the Coffee County gas station robbery.
By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help to identify suspects in a burglary.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, two suspects reportedly broke in and stole from the Quick Change Store on Highway 221 North, near Oak Park, according to a release.

Investigators ask the public to come forward if they have information on the people who broke in by calling (912) 384-4227 or leaving an anonymous tip via the CCSO Sheriff app.

The sheriff’s office also posted photos that show three people outside of the gas station.

Another photo of the suspects from outside the Coffee County gas station.
Another photo of the suspects from outside the Coffee County gas station.(Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

