Suspects wanted for armed robbery of Dougherty Co. gas station

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help in identifying two suspects in a gas station armed robbery on Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m., police say two men robbed the Circle K gas station on Liberty Expressway and Nelms Road at gunpoint. Both suspects reportedly had handguns.

One of the suspects is described by police as being a young male standing around 5′10″ to 6′ with a slim build. The other suspect was also a male.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, you are asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600, the Albany Communications Non-Emergency Line at (229) 431-2132, or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.