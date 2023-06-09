Ask the Expert
Suspects wanted for armed robbery of Dougherty Co. gas station

Photo of one of the suspects wanted in a Circle K gas station armed robbery in Dougherty County.
Photo of one of the suspects wanted in a Circle K gas station armed robbery in Dougherty County.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help in identifying two suspects in a gas station armed robbery on Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m., police say two men robbed the Circle K gas station on Liberty Expressway and Nelms Road at gunpoint. Both suspects reportedly had handguns.

One of the suspects is described by police as being a young male standing around 5′10″ to 6′ with a slim build. The other suspect was also a male.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, you are asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600, the Albany Communications Non-Emergency Line at (229) 431-2132, or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

