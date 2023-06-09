Search underway for Tifton dog thrown out of stolen car

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A community search is underway for a lost dog in Tifton.

Louie was thrown out of his owner’s car when burglars stole it and drove off. This happened on Murray Avenue in Tifton. The dog’s owner, Sarah Kate, said she was inside her friend’s home, which sits about 100 feet away from where she was parked. Not even five minutes later, she realized her car and her dog Louie were gone.

Kate said her dog Louie was inside her car with the AC on, doors locked and keys in her hand.

“I was kind of just getting my dog situated; I left the air on, so they had to be watching, and when I went in, the door is when they took off,” she added.

Kate said the video footage from a ring camera across the street shows a red pickup truck traveling towards the main road. Seconds later, Kate’s car zoomed past in the same direction. According to Kate’s GPS, she arrived home at 10:12 a.m. The ring camera caught them driving away in her car at 10:15 a.m.

The car was later found rammed into a tree on a dirt road near G.O. Bailey Elementary School. The road is about two miles away from where the vehicle was stolen. Kate’s friend, Lisa Daughtrey, lives in the area and said it’s usually a busy street. She’s lived in Tifton all her life and has never seen anything like this.

“Honestly, this has kind of shaken me up, you know? Because we get comfortable. This is the Friendly City, but I feel like we’re living in a different world now. We can’t think everything is safe,” she added.

Kate said Tifton police told her they received an anonymous tip that a red pickup truck that matched the same description shown in the surveillance was reported stolen that same day. Police say they believe it was two suspects.

”I know Louie was last seen on 20th Street right in front of the VA Center, and I think Cross View Church. It used to be Journey Church,” said Kate.

Sandra Waheeles, owner of Sandra Rescue Pups from Albany, and several others spent the day in Tifton to help with the search. They set out traps with the owner’s scent, cages with food with a buzzer attached and some of his toys in neighboring yards to help find Louie, hoping he returns safe and unharmed.

“Don’t call him or approach him because he will run out to the highway and get hit. They are absolutely terrified when stuff like this happens. They are out of their elements. They don’t know where they are, so they’re most likely are not going to allow anyone to approach them,” she added.

If you see Louis, please take pictures of him and the surrounding areas and call (229) 472-0423.

