McFather named Miller County Football HC

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - After 5 seasons of finishing below 500 the Miller County football program has a new man at the helm.

The Pirates hired Daniel McFather as their new head coach.

McFather is no stranger to South Georgia football. He’s had stints at Lanier County, Randolph Clay where he served as the athletic director and head football coach, and he spent 5 seasons in Damascus at SGA where he lead the Warriors as far as the semifinals.

He makes his way to Miller County by way of Patuala Charter where under his leadership the panthers finished 7-2 last season. S

The Pirates have a tough schedule ahead of them. They will take on Early County in their season opener and Clinch County the following week. But Coach McFather is confident that if his team buys in then they’ll be just fine.

