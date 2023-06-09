Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man found shot to death in Albany

Police searching for person of interest
34-year-old Dominique Henderson was found dead outside between apartments on the 1300 block of...
34-year-old Dominique Henderson was found dead outside between apartments on the 1300 block of South Madison.(Source: MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was found shot to death Friday morning in Albany, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

34-year-old Dominique Henderson was found dead outside between apartments on the 1300 block of South Madison Street.

The coroner said Henderson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Victor Bernard Roberts, Jr. is described as 5′10 and weighs 144 pounds. Police said he is known...
Victor Bernard Roberts, Jr. is described as 5′10 and weighs 144 pounds. Police said he is known to frequent the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue and Brother’s Convenience Story on Newton Road.(Source: Albany Police Department)

The Albany Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to the homicide.

Victor Bernard Roberts, Jr. is described as 5′10 and weighs 144 pounds. Police said he is known to frequent the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue and Brother’s Convenience Story on Newton Road.

This marks the eighth homicide in Dougherty County this year.

Anyone with information on the incident or Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

This a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was arrested in Cordele.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting
Kenta Lamont Green, 23, is described as 6′0 and weighs 196 pounds.
Man wanted for questioning in Albany armed robbery case
During the search, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine and about ten...
Valdosta man arrested after several kilos of drugs recovered
Kelvin Mathis, 27, is sought as a person of interest in the investigation.
Person of interest sought in Albany sexual assault investigation
Photo of the Albany Habitat for Humanity Restore closed after a car damaged the store and...
Albany clothing store closed for repairs after car crash damages store, injures 3

Latest News

Several South Ga. projects awarded public safety funding
Suspects wanted for armed robbery of Dougherty Co. gas station
Valdosta City Council approves civility resolution for city leaders
WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to a local official on some easy tips to stop pests from invading your...
How to prevent mosquitos from ruining your summer