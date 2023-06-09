Man found shot to death in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was found shot to death Friday morning in Albany, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

34-year-old Dominique Henderson was found dead outside between apartments on the 1300 block of South Madison Street.

The coroner said Henderson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Victor Bernard Roberts, Jr. is described as 5′10 and weighs 144 pounds. Police said he is known to frequent the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue and Brother’s Convenience Story on Newton Road. (Source: Albany Police Department)

The Albany Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to the homicide.

This marks the eighth homicide in Dougherty County this year.

Anyone with information on the incident or Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

This a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

