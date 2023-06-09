Former Dougherty Co. administrator requests public hearing after termination votes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Dougherty County administrator Mike McCoy has requested a public hearing in front of the board of commissioners, according to County Clerk Jawahn Ware. This comes after he was fired twice with Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard breaking a tie for his termination in both votes.

The first vote that happened back in May and the recent revote that happened on June 5 has stirred up plenty of controversy within the community. That same controversy has made its way to the state level as the Georgia attorney general’s office started an investigation into the first vote to fire McCoy.

McCoy has been with the county for over 20 years. His request will allow him to bring forth any concerns, facts and evidence he has about his termination. That right to a public hearing is outlined in the county’s code and McCoy’s employment contract.

McCoy had to request the hearing within 30 days of his termination. The hearing will have to be during a regular or called meeting for the commission.

The hearing has not been scheduled.

The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will meet for its regular meeting on Monday. The commission will recommend a closed session to discuss personnel issues. The commission will also consider appointing an interim county administrator.

