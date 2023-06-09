Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Former Dougherty Co. administrator requests public hearing after termination votes

Former Dougherty County administrator Mike McCoy has requested a public hearing before the board.
Former Dougherty County administrator Mike McCoy has requested a public hearing before the board.(walb)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Dougherty County administrator Mike McCoy has requested a public hearing in front of the board of commissioners, according to County Clerk Jawahn Ware. This comes after he was fired twice with Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard breaking a tie for his termination in both votes.

The first vote that happened back in May and the recent revote that happened on June 5 has stirred up plenty of controversy within the community. That same controversy has made its way to the state level as the Georgia attorney general’s office started an investigation into the first vote to fire McCoy.

McCoy has been with the county for over 20 years. His request will allow him to bring forth any concerns, facts and evidence he has about his termination. That right to a public hearing is outlined in the county’s code and McCoy’s employment contract.

McCoy had to request the hearing within 30 days of his termination. The hearing will have to be during a regular or called meeting for the commission.

The hearing has not been scheduled.

The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will meet for its regular meeting on Monday. The commission will recommend a closed session to discuss personnel issues. The commission will also consider appointing an interim county administrator.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dominique Henderson was found dead outside between apartments on the 1300 block of...
Man found shot to death in Albany
The suspect was arrested in Cordele.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting
Kenta Lamont Green, 23, is described as 6′0 and weighs 196 pounds.
Man wanted for questioning in Albany armed robbery case
During the search, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine and about ten...
Valdosta man arrested after several kilos of drugs recovered
Photo of the Albany Habitat for Humanity Restore closed after a car damaged the store and...
Albany clothing store closed for repairs after car crash damages store, injures 3

Latest News

The department will be able to benefit from this in multiple ways that not only benefit the...
Hahira Police Department receives over $600K in grant funding
Valdosta Fire Department has a new sign that combat veterans can benefit from during some...
Valdosta Fire Departments offers yard signs for veterans
Valdosta Fire Department signs for combat veterans
The Flint RiverQuarium is hosting fun activities this weekend to celebrate World Oceans Day.
World Oceans Day at the Flint RiverQuarium