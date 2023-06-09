Eldridge takes over for Rebels

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - After seeing their first winning season since 1995 and their first playoff victory in over 30 years, The Berrien Rebels are still looking for ways to improve their program and this years it starts with a new starts with a new head coach.

The Berrien School system announced that former Berrien quarterbacks and special teams coach Ken Eldridge has been named the head coach of the Rebel’s football team.

Having spent the past few seasons in Nashville, Coach Eldridge has a good idea of what his team needs to do to build on the teams success from last year.

“You know I think we have 9 guys coming back on offense and so it really helps to lean on those guys. Defensively we lost quite a few so we have to lean on the offense this year. Last year we leaned more on the offense early in the year and I think it’s going to be important to lean on the offense. The experienced side of the ball.”

This is not Coach Eldridge’s first rodeo as a head coach. He’s had stints at Swainsboro and Coffee High School where head lead the Trojans as far as the 5A quarterfinals.

The Coffee High grad said when the opportunity presented itself to step us as the lead man for the Rebels it just felt right.

“It’s one of those things when it gets in you because I haven’t done it since 2015 when I left Swainsboro. I’ve got a few years left until I can retire but once it gets in you it’s something you enjoy doing and I just absolutely love it. I couldn’t and I had other opportunities at other places but it felt good and it felt natural here at Berrien County.”

Coach Eldridge and the Rebels will kick of their 2023 campaign against a tough Clinch County team.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.