Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Blazers hold second Titletown Showcase

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Coach Jackson and the Blazers held the second Titletown Showcase.

A camp where over 700 high school athletes and collegiate transfers came out to show off their talents in hopes of getting looks from a collegiate program. The college coaches in attendance weren’t just limited to Division ll schools like VSU. Coaches from the SEC, Conference USA, FCS schools and many more were in attendance looking for someone to add to their program.

SOT

Football players from all over the South participated in the camp, and there were a few Southwest Georgia guys in the mix. Sophomore Joshua Coleman of Sumter County is looking to get his name out there and says he has a lot to offer a program.

“I’m twitchy, I’m smart in the classroom All As, I have a good GPA, I’m a good listener. I’m a good leader. I’m just letting colleges know that I’m out here trying to grind. I’m trying to get seen. Doing it for my family.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found a body behind a home on 1302 S. Madison St. (orange home).
Man found shot to death marks 8th 2023 Albany homicide
The suspect was arrested in Cordele.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting
Kenta Lamont Green, 23, is described as 6′0 and weighs 196 pounds.
Man wanted for questioning in Albany armed robbery case
During the search, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine and about ten...
Valdosta man arrested after several kilos of drugs recovered
Photo of one of the suspects wanted in a Circle K gas station armed robbery in Dougherty County.
Suspects wanted for armed robbery of Dougherty Co. gas station

Latest News

Sports Talk: Summer league hoops
Ken Eldridge HC
Eldridge takes over for Rebels
Tyreek Hill 2023 Camp
Former Coffee High Trojan Tyreek Hill holds annual camp
Daniel McFather Miller HC
McFather named Miller County Football HC