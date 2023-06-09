Blazers hold second Titletown Showcase

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Coach Jackson and the Blazers held the second Titletown Showcase.

A camp where over 700 high school athletes and collegiate transfers came out to show off their talents in hopes of getting looks from a collegiate program. The college coaches in attendance weren’t just limited to Division ll schools like VSU. Coaches from the SEC, Conference USA, FCS schools and many more were in attendance looking for someone to add to their program.

Football players from all over the South participated in the camp, and there were a few Southwest Georgia guys in the mix. Sophomore Joshua Coleman of Sumter County is looking to get his name out there and says he has a lot to offer a program.

“I’m twitchy, I’m smart in the classroom All As, I have a good GPA, I’m a good listener. I’m a good leader. I’m just letting colleges know that I’m out here trying to grind. I’m trying to get seen. Doing it for my family.”

