Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in South Carolina

Police in North Charleston are investigating after a report of a shooting Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was killed and three others were injured in a Thursday night shooting.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Dorchester Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple people shot.

“When officers got on scene, they learned that four people had been shot,” police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Jacobs said a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 59-year-old man and a boy were also injured in the shooting and found lying in the parking lot, according to the police report.

The fourth victim, an 18-year-old woman, later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, the report states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was arrested in Cordele.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting
Kenta Lamont Green, 23, is described as 6′0 and weighs 196 pounds.
Man wanted for questioning in Albany armed robbery case
During the search, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine and about ten...
Valdosta man arrested after several kilos of drugs recovered
Kelvin Mathis, 27, is sought as a person of interest in the investigation.
Person of interest sought in Albany sexual assault investigation
Photo of the Albany Habitat for Humanity Restore closed after a car damaged the store and...
Albany clothing store closed for repairs after car crash damages store, injures 3

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure...
Biden to attend first 2024 rally in Pennsylvania next week, as campaign plots flurry of fundraising
The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the...
19+ teens injured in partial deck collapse at beach
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump-appointed judge who previously faced criticism in documents probe is assigned to initially oversee criminal case
FILE - Interior Secretary nominee James Watt, a Reagan nominee, speaks on Dec. 23, 1980, in...
James Watt, sharp-tongued and pro-development Interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85