Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the death.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect and the victim involved in a deadly shooting in Ocilla have been identified, according to the Ocilla Police Department.

Halique Jordan, Jr., 18, of Ocilla was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Robert Wilcox, 26, also of Ocilla, on Thursday afternoon, per police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is charging Jordan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Jordan was arrested in Cordele.

At around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived in the 400 block of North Roosevelt Street, they said they found a man lying unresponsive in a yard.

When medical services arrived, they found the victim had died, per a release.

The GBI is investigating the death.

