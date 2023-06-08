Ask the Expert
Valdosta man arrested after several kilos of drugs recovered

During the search, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine and about ten pounds of marijuana were recovered. Numerous firearms, money and other narcotics distribution-related items were also found.(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By Rowan Edmonds
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested after his home was searched and large quantities of drugs were seized, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Tahj Williams was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana and other charges.

During the search, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine and about ten pounds of marijuana were recovered. Numerous firearms, money and other narcotics distribution-related items were also found.

Williams is being held at the Lowndes County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

