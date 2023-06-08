Valdosta man arrested after several kilos of drugs recovered

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested after his home was searched and large quantities of drugs were seized, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Tahj Williams was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana and other charges.

During the search, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine and about ten pounds of marijuana were recovered. Numerous firearms, money and other narcotics distribution-related items were also found.

Williams is being held at the Lowndes County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said more arrests are expected.

