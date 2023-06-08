Ask the Expert
Tifton airport undergoing renovations

The Henry Tift Myers Airport in Tifton will soon be under new management and is undergoing new...
By Alicia Lewis
Jun. 8, 2023
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Henry Tift Myers Airport in Tifton will soon be under new management and is undergoing new renovations.

The airport has been managed by Tift County for years. But starting June 15, Tifton native Eric Richter will be in charge.

The airport authority has spent more than $11 million on projects to upgrade and refurbish the facility.

The airport has already repaved the runways and installed a new LED runway with taxiway lighting. New real-time weather technology is also being added so pilots can monitor conditions.

Richter worked with Delta Airlines for 22 years. He told WALB News 10 he’s ready to take the airport to a new level.

“We’re just getting it ready for new ownership, and I’m kind of just coming back home to start this operation to help make it grow and develop it into something good,” Richter said.

Richter said these renovations will improve patrons’ experiences as they come and go from the Friendly City.

