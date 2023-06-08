Several South Ga. projects awarded public safety funding

ATLANTA (WALB) - A number of South Georgia projects will be getting funding to help improve public safety measures.

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that over $83 million will be awarded in grant funding to several projects across Georgia.

“Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be,” Kemp said. “With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we’re sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe. From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals.”

Dougherty County is among those getting funding to improve public safety.

The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners was awarded the following:

$239,551.40 to incorporate new crime prevention equipment

$409,436.50 to create a crime suppression unit to assist in efforts of reducing crime

$182,334.80 to implement a community organizer that will aid the crime suppression unit

Several other South Georgia projects were also awarded funding.

