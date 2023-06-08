Person of interest sought in Albany sexual assault investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation.

Kelvin Mathis, 27, is sought as a person of interest in the investigation.

Police said he is described as 6′6 and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mathis’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

