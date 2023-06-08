Ask the Expert
Mural honoring late Tift Co. coach now complete

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The mural to honor and recognize a well-known Tift County teacher, coach and student advocate is now complete.

City leaders, friends and family came together for the unveiling ceremony of the Anthony Bateman mural. The mural will soon be a staple in the Tifton community.

City leaders said the mural will serve as a reminder that Bateman will never be forgotten.

Many described Bateman as one of Tifton’s male role models for kids. The educator and coach died in August 2019 while attending a basketball tournament.

Freda, his wife, said she’s overwhelmed with the love and appreciation the community continues to show her husband.

“It’s great to have this in the community and for them to do this for him, as much as he has done for everyone. He was my hero, my husband, my friend, and I loved him very much for everything he has done for everybody and myself,” she said.

Anthony Bateman’s love for kids in the community was evident.

Patrick, his brother, said Anthony was a man that would always put kids first and was always willing to help them in any way, shape or form.

“This is very inspiring for me for my brother, and really for this whole community because at the end of the day, me and my brother we loved kids. We loved people and we were always taught to love every body,” Patrick said.

Mural artist Broderick Flanigan and his high-school mentee, Antron Johnson that assisted with the mural, said they are just embracing this momentous achievement and positive experience.

City leaders are encouraging the community to come out and see the mural with hopes to keep Anthony’s legacy alive.

