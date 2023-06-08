Man wanted for questioning in Albany armed robbery case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted for questioning in an armed robbery case.

Kenta Lamont Green, 23, is described as 6′0 and weighs 196 pounds.

Police said he also has an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

