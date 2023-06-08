Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Gunshot victim dies in Ocilla

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now investigating the death.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now investigating the death.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A person has died after being shot in Ocilla, according to the Ocilla Police Department.

At around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers got to the scene in the 400 block of North Roosevelt Street, they say they found a man lying unresponsive in a yard.

When medical services arrived, they found the victim had died, per a release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocilla Police Department at (229) 468-7494 or (229) 468-TIPS.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 500 block of W 1st Avenue.
1 killed, 1 arrested in Albany homicide
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide
Cortez Douglas, 22, is awaiting extradition into Sumter County from the Wayne County Jail.
Man facing murder charges in Memorial Day shooting to be extradited back to Sumter Co.
Frame from the video of the armed robbery
Video shows Albany gas station clerk held at gunpoint during robbery, police investigate
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Albany mother, child safe after house fire

Latest News

The fraudulent transactions totaled up to about $2,000, per a report.
Douglas police warn of scams after credit card theft at fast food restaurant
Krone Engineered Biosystems Building at Georgia Tech
‘Threatening’ package at Georgia Tech determined to be sugar, officials say
Within the last month, there has been an uptick in reports of fake money throughout the...
Counterfeit money continuing to circulate throughout Decatur Co.
Albany leaders work to develop a panhandling ordinance