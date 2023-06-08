Gunshot victim dies in Ocilla

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A person has died after being shot in Ocilla, according to the Ocilla Police Department.

At around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers got to the scene in the 400 block of North Roosevelt Street, they say they found a man lying unresponsive in a yard.

When medical services arrived, they found the victim had died, per a release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocilla Police Department at (229) 468-7494 or (229) 468-TIPS.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

