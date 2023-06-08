Georgia official warns of vacation scams ahead of summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With summer vacation beginning to ramp up as the weather warms, many will look to get out of town and go on vacations. One Georgia official WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to gave tips on ways to avoid scams before your summer trip.

We understand there are a lot of scams being seen right now. One of them that may be dangerous to folks right now at this time of the year is vacation scams. Can you explain that to us?

“Yeah, with vacation scams, and let’s face it, vacations are not cheap,” Shawn Conroy, with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office of the Consumer Protection Division, said. “So consumers want to protect their hard-earned dollars by doing some search before they get involved in, lose that money to a con artist that’s operating a fake website, offering steep discounts on too good to be true prices. Well, we encourage consumers to do some homework before they say ‘yes’ and send the money. Some of the red flags of a scam include an offer that’s again, too good to be true. Where the con artist is asking you to wire money and or send a money order, or even use a gift card with. With internet technology, now anybody with internet access and the computer can get online and take real vacation property and make fake listings for them, so we’re encouraging consumers to, you know, do their due diligence, check with the Better Business Bureau if they’re dealing with a specific company, see if there are online complaints, Google the business and check the reliability. Google the property address. You may find information that there are other people that have been victimized. Do that before you become a victim yourself.”

We used to talk about scam season at Christmas, but it seems like scam seasons year-round now. What are y’all seeing?

“It’s year-round and you know just so far this year, nationally on these vacation type scams, over 10,000 people have reported scams of this nature totaling losses and in excess of $19 million,” Conroy said. “So there’s real money that is being lost.”

