Family of missing South Georgia man petitions to have case moved

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a missing South Georgia man has created a petition to have the case moved from the jurisdiction of the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Brandon Helms (Gray Stations)

Brandon Helms, of Thomasville, vanished from a friend’s home in Lakeland in December of 2015. His case was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s investigative series ‘Unsolved.’

In explaining the reason behind the petition, the family wrote about their frustrations regarding the investigation and the fact that it took four years to conduct a search of the home where Helms was last known to be.

Brandon and Misty were married in the Summer of 2003 and welcomed two little girls over the years. (WCTV)

In response to the petition, Deputy Stryde Jones of the LCSO told WCTV that the case is still active and ongoing and that they “have consulted with the GBI on numerous occasions” regarding the case.

The Change.Org petition had garnered more than 160 signatures as of Wednesday night.

