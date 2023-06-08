Drier air briefly returns across SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and storms were few and far between across SGA Thursday afternoon. As a weak cool front slowly slides south, drier air returns tonight. which drops rain chances, humidity and temperatures on Friday. Morning clouds give way to a mostly sunny sky and pleasantly warm highs in the mid-upper 80s around 90.

A refreshing start Saturday with lows in the mid-upper 60s. Moisture quickly returns as highs rebound into the low 90s with isolated showers and storms through the afternoon into early evening. Rain chance rise with highs around 90 on Sunday.

Monday much wetter with showers and storms likely as yet another front slides across region. Tuesday into midweek mostly sunny and hotter with highs low-mid 90s. Rain chances remain slim through the week.

