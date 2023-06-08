Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Drier air briefly returns across SGA

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and storms were few and far between across SGA Thursday afternoon. As a weak cool front slowly slides south, drier air returns tonight. which drops rain chances, humidity and temperatures on Friday. Morning clouds give way to a mostly sunny sky and pleasantly warm highs in the mid-upper 80s around 90.

A refreshing start Saturday with lows in the mid-upper 60s. Moisture quickly returns as highs rebound into the low 90s with isolated showers and storms through the afternoon into early evening. Rain chance rise with highs around 90 on Sunday.

Monday much wetter with showers and storms likely as yet another front slides across region. Tuesday into midweek mostly sunny and hotter with highs low-mid 90s. Rain chances remain slim through the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was arrested in Cordele.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Albany mother, child safe after house fire
Destiny Rios, 23, had been under investigation by the Coffee County Drug Unit, according to the...
Woman arrested in Coffee Co. with over 4 pounds of meth
Antonio Jamar Brown, 38, was arrested in connection to a March 13 incident where he drove...
Man arrested after driving towards Cordele officer, leading to officer-involved shooting
Frame from the video of the armed robbery
Video shows Albany gas station clerk held at gunpoint during robbery, police investigate

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday June 8
The New York City skyline at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Canadian wildfire smoke arrives in South Ga. — but effects are minimal
Canadian wildfire smoke arrives in South Ga. — but effects are minimal
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather