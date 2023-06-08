Ask the Expert
Douglas police warn of scams after credit card theft at fast food restaurant

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A warning from law enforcement about using credit cards in restaurant drive-throughs after Douglas police say two fast food employees were caught using customers’ credit card numbers to buy things online.

This happened at the Burger King on the south side of Douglas right across from the neighborhood Walmart on Pearson Avenue.

Jeffery Raulerson, a criminal investigator with the Douglas Police Department, told WALB surveillance video shows one suspect grabbing the card from the customer in the drive-thru, keeping his back towards the window and then holding the card so that the other suspect could take a picture of the card and then walk away.

“We’ve had similar cases like this at other businesses before because employees, they are people, humans, and they do what they do. It’s just so easy to take a picture and that’s just one of the ways they get your information,” Raulerson said.

According to the incident report, the suspects attempted to make online transactions through Apple, Amazon, GameStop and a clothing store. Those transactions total up to about $2,000. Several local businesses are also dealing with this issue.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with six counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of financial identity fraud. The 15-year-old is in the juvenile justice system.

Raulerson says cases like these are most common during the summer months. He says the Douglas Police Department offers legal trading supervision if you were to buy or sell products on Facebook.

“At the Douglas Police Department, we have cameras all over the building. So you go to the front parking lot to trade, and actually at the Coffee County Sheriff’s (Office), there is a green pad out there in the back corner of the parking lot. That’s a spot they have a camera fixed at just for situations like this,” Raulerson said.

Officials stated that the investigation is still ongoing. Other individuals have come forward with similar allegations

