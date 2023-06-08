Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Do curfews for minors work?

By law, Georgia minors can’t be out after 11 p.m. on weekdays and after midnight on weekends.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In light of the recent rash of teen gun violence, there’s been a lot of discussions about curfews.

By law, Georgia minors can’t be out after 11 p.m. on weekdays and after midnight on weekends. Some cities have their own curfews.

The city of Albany has its curfew — it’s Sunday to Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and weekends from midnight to 6 a.m. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says he believes curfews do work.

“The first time the minor will get a warning and they are returned home. The second time, they are charged a juvenile complaint and then sent home. The third time they get a complaint, and the parent will be charged under this ordinance,” said Persley.

Albany has had a curfew for more than 20 years. At first, it made a difference. However, Persley says in the years since, the impact has been hard to measure.

“The curfew has been in place since the late 90s. 1999 it had an impact, initially, because at that point I don’t think Albany had a curfew at that time. But over the last 20 years, I can’t 100% say that it had deterred,” said Persley.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott recently issued a reminder about its long-standing curfew. He told WALB he believes the best curfew is the one enforced at home.

“The most effective curfew is the one that parents give their kids and enforce themselves. But we do have a law on the books here in Americus, as most cities do, reminding parents that there is a curfew and that your kid should not be out past certain times at night,” Scott said.

While there is disagreement about how curfews should be enforced, and even if they are necessary, most agree that children are much more likely to get in trouble when they’re out at night and away from home.

In November 2022, a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were shot to death near Atlantic Station shortly after 8 p.m. That prompted calls for an 8 p.m. curfew, but city leaders shut it down.

“I don’t think 7 or 8 will work. There are too many games that occur at that time. There are too many kids that are leaving practice at that time,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

What is your opinion on curfews? Let us know by voting below.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 500 block of W 1st Avenue.
1 killed, 1 arrested in Albany homicide
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide
Cortez Douglas, 22, is awaiting extradition into Sumter County from the Wayne County Jail.
Man facing murder charges in Memorial Day shooting to be extradited back to Sumter Co.
Frame from the video of the armed robbery
Video shows Albany gas station clerk held at gunpoint during robbery, police investigate
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Albany mother, child safe after house fire

Latest News

The ordinance would also make it clear what citizens can do when it comes to soliciting.
Albany leaders work to develop a panhandling ordinance
Gunshot victim dies in Ocilla
Do curfews for minors work?
As summer vacations begin, how can you spot real savings from scams?
Georgia official warns of vacation scams ahead of summer