Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Child hit by police cruiser hospitalized with critical injuries, authorities say

Phoenix police said a young girl was flagging down officers when another child darted out into the road. The officer struck the child. (Source: azfamily)
By Alexis Cortez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A child is in critical condition after being struck by a police vehicle, officials said.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix police, a patrol officer and an assistant saw a young girl waving at them from the front yard of a home. As officers were waving to the girl, they saw another child in the road “at the last minute,” Bower said.

Bower said the officers tried to stop but unfortunately struck the child.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“We are all heartbroken that such a young child was involved in an accident that has caused serious injuries. Our prayers go out to the family. We’re all hoping for a speedy recovery, not just the Phoenix Police Department but the community,” Bower said. “Everybody’s affected, both officers and family, with such a horrific situation that we encountered today.”

Officials have not released the child’s identity, but a family friend and witnesses told KPHO the child is a 2-year-old boy.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was arrested in Cordele.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Albany mother, child safe after house fire
Destiny Rios, 23, had been under investigation by the Coffee County Drug Unit, according to the...
Woman arrested in Coffee Co. with over 4 pounds of meth
Antonio Jamar Brown, 38, was arrested in connection to a March 13 incident where he drove...
Man arrested after driving towards Cordele officer, leading to officer-involved shooting
Frame from the video of the armed robbery
Video shows Albany gas station clerk held at gunpoint during robbery, police investigate

Latest News

FILE - It happened in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring nearly 2 dozen
City leaders, friends and family came together for the unveiling ceremony of the Anthony...
Mural honoring late Tift Co. coach now complete
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting
A young seal just under a year old was found dead in March at Ohikilolo between Keaau Beach...
‘Senseless act’: Community seeks answers after endangered monk seal found dead
Police have identified the person responsible as 47-year-old Gabriel Brown. A warrant has been...
Property owner must pay to dispose of tires man illegally dumped on their land, police say