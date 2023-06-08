Albany leaders work to develop a panhandling ordinance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every day in downtown areas, people can usually be seen panhandling for money. In Albany, city leaders are looking to put a stop to it.

City commissioners tell WALB the current Albany ordinances regarding loitering and solicitation aren’t very specific.

“I think bringing forth this new kind of aggressive monetary ordinance that we’re trying to look at to be able to stop people from begging and aggressively asking for money,” Albany City Commissioner Jalen Johnson said. “When you have patrons coming in and out of restaurants and businesses, we don’t want them feeling like they’re not safe or they can’t come back.”

“We’re really focused on downtown,” Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington said. “We’ve heard the feedback that downtown is an area that has a lot of panhandling, a lot of money solicitation; also, in some of our large commercial shopping areas, whether it be Target, Publix, Walmart. So those are some areas that were really focused on.”

The ordinance would also make it clear what citizens can do when it comes to soliciting.

“Sometimes it may feel like it’s an innocent group of athletes, or dance or school. But really, when they’re on city right of way, that’s a dangerous situation,” Warbington said. “And so really, we want to discourage people from soliciting for money. Whether you’re doing it for a little league ball team or whatever. On the shoulder of a road is not the proper place to really raise funds for your organization.”

Albany’s commission will meet again at the end of June to finalize the ordinance.

“There are several organizations out there that feed people who don’t have food,” Johnson said. “There are several organizations that help shelter people and give them housing. And so there is no reason why anybody should be stopping cars in high-traffic areas or being out in the middle of the street asking people for money.”

