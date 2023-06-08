Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany clothing store closed for repairs after car crash damages store, injures 3

Photo of the Albany Habitat for Humanity Restore closed after a car damaged the store and...
Photo of the Albany Habitat for Humanity Restore closed after a car damaged the store and injured 3.(Source: WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite and WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a car plowed into an Albany clothing store on May 27, workers are working to reopen as employees and a shopper are recovering from injuries.

The car crashed into the Flint River Habitat for Humanity ReStore before Memorial Day, but the side of the store is still boarded up. Donations are still pouring in.

Both employees and customers were in the store when a driver apparently, accidentally, put the car in drive. The impact shattered glass and moved marble countertops several feet. Two employees and a customer were hurt, but WALB was told their injuries aren’t serious.

“I was really just scared,” Arlicia Thomas, a store associate, said. “Like, I didn’t know what had happened. It was one big boom and I was really just standing right there in the shop that he ran into like two or three minutes right before. He could’ve hit me. One of my coworkers sprung her ankle, and the other one, she pulled a muscle in her back. I was fine. I just was scared, that’s all.”

Both workers and management alike were shocked when the car came into the store. The incident might mean store changes in the future.

“This took me completely off guard,” Shannon Rogers, the store manager, said. “I thought it was a nightmare. And by the time I got out here and assessed the situation, and of course, I was worried about the customers in the store and my employees. But going forward, there will be some changes made. And I don’t think any of us want to stand at the front counter anymore for checking people out. But safety comes first.”

While the store waits to find what insurance will and won’t pay for, they’re forced to close for the time being. However, employees have still been taking in donations outside.

“I’d like the community to know we will re-open. They can follow us on the Flint River Habitat Restore Clothing and Accessory Facebook page for updates. And when we re-open, it’s going to be better than ever. We’re still accepting clothing donations down at the other store, our sister store which is at 2815 Old Dawson Road,” Rogers said.

Despite the setback, Rogers says the setback won’t stop them in the long run.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was arrested in Cordele.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Albany mother, child safe after house fire
Destiny Rios, 23, had been under investigation by the Coffee County Drug Unit, according to the...
Woman arrested in Coffee Co. with over 4 pounds of meth
Antonio Jamar Brown, 38, was arrested in connection to a March 13 incident where he drove...
Man arrested after driving towards Cordele officer, leading to officer-involved shooting
Frame from the video of the armed robbery
Video shows Albany gas station clerk held at gunpoint during robbery, police investigate

Latest News

City leaders, friends and family came together for the unveiling ceremony of the Anthony...
Mural honoring late Tift Co. coach now complete
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Ocilla shooting
The Henry Tift Myers Airport in Tifton will soon be under new management and is undergoing new...
Tifton airport undergoing renovations
During the search, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine and about ten...
Valdosta man arrested after several kilos of drugs recovered