Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

81-year-old woman run over, killed by own car, police say

By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a Tennessee woman died after being run over by her own car, which she had left in gear while moving a trash can.

Joyce Hicks, 81, was visiting a friend Monday afternoon in Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood. She parked her car on the street at the top of a hill, WSMV reports.

As Hicks put her car into gear to drive away, the car rolled backward into a trash can. Police say the 81-year-old got out to move the trash can and left her car in gear.

She fell to the ground while moving the trash can, and her car rolled backward over her, according to police. The car continued down the hill before coming to rest in the front yard of a home.

Hicks was taken to the hospital, where she died shortly after arriving.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the fatal accident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now investigating the death.
Gunshot victim dies in Ocilla
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Albany mother, child safe after house fire
Frame from the video of the armed robbery
Video shows Albany gas station clerk held at gunpoint during robbery, police investigate
Destiny Rios, 23, had been under investigation by the Coffee County Drug Unit, according to the...
Woman arrested in Coffee Co. with over 4 pounds of meth
Antonio Jamar Brown, 38, was arrested in connection to a March 13 incident where he drove...
Man arrested after driving towards Cordele officer, leading to officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Graduation shooting that killed 2 was targeted attack, Va. police say
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket over Miami Heat forward Kevin Love...
Jokic and Murray both have triple-doubles, Nuggets beat Heat 109-94 for 2-1 lead
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
The ordinance would also make it clear what citizens can do when it comes to soliciting.
Albany leaders work to develop a panhandling ordinance