World-renowned race to make a stop in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Hemmings Motor News Great Race will return to Tifton on June 24.

The first overnight stop will be in downtown Tifton. The opening ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. and the first car will be rolling onto Main Street at 4:45 p.m.

The Great Race is an old car rally bringing 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to downtown Tifton.

“We are thrilled to have the Great Race teams back in Tifton. We were named Favorite Overnight Stop in 2017 when we first hosted this group. We’ve got plans to wow them again with our Southern hospitality,” Event coordinator Angela Elder said.

The race will start in St. Augustine, Florida on June 24 and end in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 2. The race will travel through 19 cities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado.

According to the release, Tifton is the only stop in Georgia.

“There are more than 500 people just in our entourage from all around the world,” Great Race Director Jeff Stumb said.

Each stop is free to the public and spectators will be able to visit the participants and look in the cars. Spectators are invited to climb in the cars for a first-hand look.

“It really is a beautiful sight to see all these amazing cars lined up along Main Street. The cars and their teams are all unique. It’s definitely worth your time to come on down and see this,” Elder said.

According to the release, teams and cars from Japan, England, Australia, Germany, Canada and every corner of the United States will converge in vintage automobiles dating as far back as 1916.

The race focuses on time, speed and distance rather than just speed. The release said each vehicle has a driver and navigator who are given precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second.

The participants are scored at secret checkpoints along the course and are penalized for each second they are early or late. The lowest score wins the race.

If everything goes well, the cars will each start and finish one minute apart.

Cars built in 1974 and earlier are eligible to enter the race. Most entries were made before World War II.

“When the Great Race pulls into a city, it becomes an instant festival,” Stumb said. “Last year, we had several overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race during the event.”

The annual Rock the Block will be hosted on the same night in Downtown Tifton. Attendees can hear live music from the Velcro Pygmies and Kason Layne Band as well as enjoy special activities and food vendors. The original 1965 “The Great Race” movie will be playing in the Tift Theater.

All events are free to attend and will last until 10 p.m.

For more information on the events, contact the Tifton Tift County Tourism Association at (229) 382-8700.

