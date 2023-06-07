Ask the Expert
Woman arrested in Coffee Co. with over 4 pounds of meth

More arrests are expected, sheriff’s office says
Destiny Rios, 23, had been under investigation by the Coffee County Drug Unit, according to the...
Destiny Rios, 23, had been under investigation by the Coffee County Drug Unit, according to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Milledgeville woman in possession of over four pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Monday.

Destiny Rios, 23, consented to a search of her vehicle during the traffic stop. According to a release, Rios had been under investigation by the Coffee County Drug Unit.

The sheriff’s office said she admitted that methamphetamine was in the vehicle, but claimed it did not belong to her.

Two large bags of suspected methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.

Destiny Rios, 23, was found with 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.
Destiny Rios, 23, was found with 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

Rios was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and distracted driving.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4427.

