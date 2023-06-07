Ask the Expert
Video shows Albany gas station clerk held at gunpoint during robbery, police investigate

By Seth Feiner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened on Monday at the Gas Express on N. Slappey Boulevard, police confirmed.

The video shows a person dressed in mostly camouflage with a face and head covering and white gloves pointing a pistol at the clerk behind the counter.

The suspect is then seen reaching into the register to grab dollars from the register as the clerk tries to gather them.

At one point during the video, the suspect’s gun is also seen being knocked off the counter and onto the ground.

If anyone has information on the suspect, you are asked to call (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

