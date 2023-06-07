Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valdosta 13-year-old arrested on gun possession charge

While speaking to other people in the apartment, police say they found the 13-year-old hiding...
While speaking to other people in the apartment, police say they found the 13-year-old hiding in a closet with a gun in his pocket. Another gun was also found in the apartment.(Source: Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old was arrested on a gun charge on Wednesday after a police investigation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police arrived at an apartment in the Heron Lake complex just before 9 a.m. to follow up on an active investigation.

While speaking to other people in the apartment, police say they found the 13-year-old hiding in a closet with a gun in his pocket.

Another gun was also found in the apartment, per VPD.

The teenager was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of a minor in possession of a pistol. They were then sent to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Both guns found in the apparent are being looked at by the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory to see if they were involved in other possible crimes, according to a police release.

The case is still under investigation and future criminal charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 500 block of W 1st Avenue.
1 killed, 1 arrested in Albany homicide
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide
Cortez Douglas, 22, is awaiting extradition into Sumter County from the Wayne County Jail.
Man facing murder charges in Memorial Day shooting to be extradited back to Sumter Co.
Frame from the video of the armed robbery
Video shows Albany gas station clerk held at gunpoint during robbery, police investigate
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Albany mother, child safe after house fire

Latest News

Within the last month, there has been an uptick in reports of fake money throughout the...
Counterfeit money continuing to circulate throughout Decatur Co.
Albany mother, son safe after house fire
The Men’s Health Talk session will be led by Archbold Hospital Urologist Eric Webb.
Archbold to host men’s health event
Douglas PD warn of card scams after credit card theft at fast food restaurant
Ga. official warns against vacation scams ahead of summer