Valdosta 13-year-old arrested on gun possession charge

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old was arrested on a gun charge on Wednesday after a police investigation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police arrived at an apartment in the Heron Lake complex just before 9 a.m. to follow up on an active investigation.

While speaking to other people in the apartment, police say they found the 13-year-old hiding in a closet with a gun in his pocket.

Another gun was also found in the apartment, per VPD.

The teenager was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of a minor in possession of a pistol. They were then sent to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Both guns found in the apparent are being looked at by the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory to see if they were involved in other possible crimes, according to a police release.

The case is still under investigation and future criminal charges are possible.

