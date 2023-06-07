Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Summer heat and afternoon storms

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy and seasonably warm as temperatures topped upper 80s low 90s Tuesday. It’s the first 90° reading for Albany in almost 3 weeks. Summer heat is here with a slight chance for isolated showers into early evening and then again on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail through the afternoon into early evening.

For now, morning lows are back to average in the upper 60s and highs around 90. Look for a brief cool down Friday with highs upper 80s followed by lows in the mid 60s on Saturday. Highs return to the 90s for the weekend.

Moisture increases Sunday into Monday which brings isolated to scattered showers and storms back as yet another cool front slides across region. Otherwise, a sun/cloud mix with highs upper 80s low 90s.

Look for typical summer-time conditions albeit hotter with a daily chance of showers and storms next the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 500 block of W 1st Avenue.
1 killed, 1 arrested in Albany homicide
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide
Cortez Douglas, 22, is awaiting extradition into Sumter County from the Wayne County Jail.
Man facing murder charges in Memorial Day shooting to be extradited back to Sumter Co.
At the Monday meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to fire County Administrator Michael McCoy....
Dougherty Co. Commission votes to fire county administrator — again
Former Senior Pastor Michael Catt is battling prostate cancer, but many church members are...
Former Albany pastor enters hospice after 5-year battle with cancer

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday June 6
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday June 5