Summer heat and afternoon storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy and seasonably warm as temperatures topped upper 80s low 90s Tuesday. It’s the first 90° reading for Albany in almost 3 weeks. Summer heat is here with a slight chance for isolated showers into early evening and then again on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail through the afternoon into early evening.

For now, morning lows are back to average in the upper 60s and highs around 90. Look for a brief cool down Friday with highs upper 80s followed by lows in the mid 60s on Saturday. Highs return to the 90s for the weekend.

Moisture increases Sunday into Monday which brings isolated to scattered showers and storms back as yet another cool front slides across region. Otherwise, a sun/cloud mix with highs upper 80s low 90s.

Look for typical summer-time conditions albeit hotter with a daily chance of showers and storms next the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.