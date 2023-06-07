Ask the Expert
Smoke and Storms Highlight the Forecast

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A better chance for showers and storms today than yesterday. They’ll be daytime driven. Models are favoring our northern counties of Sumter, Stewart and Webster Counties (along Highway 280). This line will press south in the early evening hours.

Strongest storms further south. Yesterday there were some storms producing hail in Grady County. Storms will form off the sea breeze like yesterday. Highs in the lower 90s once again today. Overnight, some areas won’t get below 70.

Tomorrow there’s a better chance for rain. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined us in a marginal (1/5) storm risk. Hail and wind damage are primary threats. No mention of tornadoes.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will move south, lowering the air quality for us. It may also start to reduce rain chances as smoke and rain don’t go well together. A front finally passes into Friday. Storms are still possible on Friday afternoon for our southern communities. Highs in the lower 90s on Friday, then the upper 80s on Friday. A cool morning into Saturday with lows in the lower 60s for some.

We quickly rebound into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Another burst of storm energy comes on Sunday and lasts into Monday. A 50/50 chance both days.

TROPICS - Tropics are quiet as Saharan air is suppressing activity in the Atlantic. A rare 10% chance for formation off the Iberian Coast. No threat to us.

