Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Protesters brawl as California school district decides whether to recognize Pride Month

Protesters for and against exposing schoolkids to LGBTQ+ issues came to blows at a Southern California school district headquarters. (KCAL, KCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) - Protesters briefly scuffled and punches flew Tuesday as a Southern California school district decided whether to recognize June as Pride month.

Several hundred people gathered in the parking lot of the Glendale Unified School District headquarters, split between those who support or oppose exposing youngsters to LGBTQ+ issues in schools.

Some opponents wore T-shirts emblazoned with: “Leave our kids alone.”

At least three people were arrested after protesters scuffled and punches flew outside the Glendale Unified School District headquarters. (KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

It was the same slogan used by some demonstrators last Friday outside Saticoy Elementary School in Los Angeles to protest a planned Pride assembly.

As in Glendale, police officers had to separate groups of protesters and counterprotesters who came to blows.

Across the nation, Pride month celebrations are kicking off amid rising backlash in some places against LGBTQ+ rights. Community parade organizers, school districts and even professional sports terms have faced protests for flying rainbow flags and honoring drag performers.

While some Republican-led states are limiting classroom conversations about gender and sexuality and banning gender-affirming care, some Democratic cities and states are seeking to expand LGBTQ+ rights and to honor the community’s contributions.

In Glendale, police quickly moved in to stop clashes, separated the two groups and cleared the parking lot. Police said they arrested two people on suspicion of obstructing officers and one person for unlawful use of pepper spray. TV reports also showed a man being taken away after lying down in the street and refusing to move.

No injuries were reported.

Inside the packed meeting room, the school board late Tuesday night approved, for the fifth year in a row, a resolution designating June as LGBTQ+ Pride month.

The resolution proclaims June as Pride Month and selects dates to recognize the LGBTQ community. (KCAL, KCBS, AMAZON.COM, PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE, CNN)

However, most of those who addressed the school board discussed broader issues of how sex and gender are handled under district policy, with supporters arguing that LGBTQ+ children need to feel safe and included in classrooms while opponents contended that schools are usurping parental authority and pushing unnecessary and even harmful views on gender.

In an earlier statement, the district said “intentional and harmful disinformation has been circulating about what is being taught” and said it follows state law and education policies.

Earlier Tuesday, the Los Angeles Unified School District school board unanimously voted to recognize Pride Month. The resolution also encouraged all schools in the nation’s second-largest district to incorporate lessons on the LGBTQ+ community into the curriculum and affirmed a “commitment to creating a safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environment for all LGBTQ+ students, families, and staff members.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 500 block of W 1st Avenue.
1 killed, 1 arrested in Albany homicide
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide
Cortez Douglas, 22, is awaiting extradition into Sumter County from the Wayne County Jail.
Man facing murder charges in Memorial Day shooting to be extradited back to Sumter Co.
At the Monday meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to fire County Administrator Michael McCoy....
Dougherty Co. Commission votes to fire county administrator — again
Former Senior Pastor Michael Catt is battling prostate cancer, but many church members are...
Former Albany pastor enters hospice after 5-year battle with cancer

Latest News

Fight breaks out over LGBTQ+ studies outside Calif. school board meeting
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Senior prank leads to more than 80 students banned from graduation
Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old Florida mother, was fatally shot through a door outside a neighbor's...
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida