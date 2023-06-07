Ask the Expert
Phoebe offering new prayer line

The health system is offering a 24-hour prayer line.
The health system is offering a 24-hour prayer line.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pheobe Putney Health System is offering a new service for patients and others in the community in need of support.

The health system is offering a 24-hour prayer line.

When people call the line, they will be prompted to press a number to choose one of four recorded prayers. Callers press 1 for a prayer for comfort, two for a prayer if they are afraid, three for a prayer before surgery and four for a prayer for thanksgiving.

The number for the prayer line is (229) 312-7729.

