More rain before heat levels drop

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and isolated storms pushed across SGA Wednesday. A few linger into early evening otherwise another quiet and seasonably mild night is on tap as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow a cool front slide south with our next round of showers and storms. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts and hail late afternoon into the evening. As the front slides south late Thursday drier air filters in behind it. Expect a drop in humidity and temperatures as skies clear. The boundary may kick off isolated showers and storms in our southern counties afternoon Friday. Otherwise enjoy abundant sunshine and pleasantly warm upper 80s on Friday.

Just as nice Saturday following lows in the low-mid 60s highs rebound into the low 90s with low humidity. Changes move in Sunday as moisture increases, rain returns with highs in the low-mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Monday much wetter with showers and storms likely as yet another front slides across region. Tuesday into midweek mostly sunny and getting hotter as highs rise into the low-mid 90s. Rain chances remain slim.

